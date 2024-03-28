Forum: Do more with CCAs to foster well-rounded students

I agree with points in the letter “Values and life skills can be learnt from CCAs too” (March 25).

How can we elevate co-curricular activities (CCAs) to the place they deserve in our schools? Let me share my experience in my children’s primary schools.

Primary schools often have stringent entry requirements for certain CCAs, which can be discouraging for pupils who are passionate about a particular activity but may not be proficient enough.

Schools should aim to provide a diverse range of CCAs, such as cycling and mountain biking, outdoor adventures, first-aid club, and in natural history like bird watching, with varying entry levels to accommodate different skill levels.

Additionally, students should be matched with their preferred CCAs as much as possible to enhance their engagement and enjoyment.

The enthusiasm and dedication of the teacher in charge play a significant role in shaping students’ experiences in CCAs. Schools should prioritise appointing teachers who are passionate about their CCAs and can foster a positive and supportive environment for students.

Many schools do not have sports meets at the primary level any more. My children’s schools do not have track and field activities, the core CCAs of yesteryear with the easiest entry level for everyone to take part in.

Also, the school magazine praises pupils for achieving high exam marks, but hardly mentions those who brought glory and honour to the school through CCAs.

For instance, members of the first-place winning teams in the National School Games were not named.

Education should encompass not only academic subjects but also physical health, mental well-being and artistic expression.

CCAs and sports provide invaluable opportunities for students to develop various life skills, including teamwork, resilience and creativity, essential for their overall growth and development. Games also imbue a never-give-up attitude.

Given the rise in physical and mental health issues among teens, schools should prioritise holistic approaches to education that promote both physical and mental well-being.

Incorporating regular physical activity, mindfulness practices and creative outlets into the school curriculum can contribute to students’ overall health and resilience.

There is a need to re-evaluate the emphasis placed on different areas of education to ensure a balanced and comprehensive approach.

This may involve allocating more time and resources to CCAs and non-academic pursuits, alongside academic subjects, to foster well-rounded individuals who can navigate various aspects of life beyond the classroom.

Goh Ee Kiat (Dr)