Forum: Do more to tackle reluctance to seek help for mental health

The current phenomenon of young people stressing over expectations, academics, relationships and other problems has led to cases of worsening mental health.

“It’s OK to reach out for help” is a message students often hear in school presentations, on television, or in advertisements.

But why do people still hesitate to reach out for help?

I think the main reason is that there is still a stigma attached to such conditions.

Others are also self-conscious about seeking help. Some are too proud to admit they need help, while others are too ashamed.

More needs to be done to address this reluctance so that the issue can be tackled early.

Khoo Yan Shan, 13

Secondary 2