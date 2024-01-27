Forum: Do more to support teens at risk of being radicalised

If parents and educators can limit the time that children spend online and be fully aware of the online sites they are visiting, they will be more likely to prevent and catch any troubling behaviour (Self-radicalised S’porean, 16, who identified as white supremacist, given restriction order under ISA, Jan 24).

It is common for teens to blame other people, or groups as a whole, for their shortcomings. It’s not just that they feel they have been harmed socially, emotionally and psychologically, but it is also that they think they are entitled to exact revenge against those they think have hurt them.

Educators such as teachers, administrators and counsellors, unfortunately, have the daunting task of recognising these signs amid a variety of demands, and they may not be as well-equipped to do so. Schools can train their staff to spot this type of behaviour, in the same way that some companies tackle mental health issues at the workplace to prevent bullying or suicide, for example.

There is a need to identify clear procedures for notification when there are concerns, and these should involve school psychologists, community mental health organisations, and resources and assistance for parents.

Parents and guardians can play an important role too. Sometimes, parents may be too busy or are unwilling to consider that their children may be susceptible to radicalisation or are capable of violence.

In many of these instances, there could have been notable warning signs that parents ignored or dismissed.

It can be easy for teens to fall into online “rabbit holes”. It may begin with a video here or a post there, with the algorithm pulling them further down the road to radicalisation.

Lonely teens who don’t have many friends are particularly at risk as they tend to turn online more to socialise and for support.

Desmond Cheng