Forum: Do more to support Kranji countryside entrepreneurs

I decided to celebrate my 65th birthday with those close to me with a farm-stay experience at the Gallop Kranji Farm Resort from Oct 2-4.

Having grown up in the former Lengkok Saga Kampung (now Gali Batu MRT Depot), the occasion felt like a homecoming. I had the opportunity to host several of my friends at the nearby Bollywood Veggies organic farm.

They were amazed by the fascinating variety of locally grown vegetables, fruit trees and herbs at the green farm.

As a retired educator and a former secondary school principal, I feel that the farms in the Kranji countryside would provide the young, from nursery to lower secondary, with an excellent opportunity to learn more about organic farming and how to make use of the natural ecosystem to cultivate healthy produce, without pesticides.

In this difficult time of Covid-19, I strongly urge the Government to work to support the entrepreneurs behind such enterprises by enhancing the access roads, pedestrian and cycling pathways in the Kranji countryside area. This way, more Singaporeans can benefit from visiting the farms there and learning from other attractions in the vicinity.

Satianathan K. Nadarajah