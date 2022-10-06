Forum: Do more to support elderly workers now

Updated
Published
52 sec ago

I refer to the article, "More should be done to support seniors as aspirations change: DPM" (Oct 2).

Singapore is getting so expensive that retirement is a luxury reserved for the fortunate few. Many retirees have no choice but to continue working, either as part-timers or on a flexible basis.

Many such jobs require them to stand throughout their shifts lasting eight to 10 hours. The only time they can afford to sit down and rest their legs is during the short lunch break of 30 minutes or an hour.

There are usually no morning and afternoon breaks, or a rest area where they can have a drink.

I have written to the Ministry of Manpower, and was advised to talk to the employer or the union.

A new anti-discrimination law to protect workers from unfair treatment in the workplace is in the works.

But the time to act to take care of our seniors is now, as actions speak louder than words.

Goh Khang Khai

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top