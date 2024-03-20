Forum: Do more to promote local books and stories

I refer to the commentary “Why Singapore stories and storytellers should not be neglected” (March 18) and how more Singapore stories are being passed over by local readers while being discovered by a global readership.

Epigram Books founder Edmund Wee said that his publishing firm cannot make enough sales of Singapore books to compete with foreign publishers.

The Singapore market for local books is limited, and is further segmented by our multicultural and multilingual characteristics.

Our Singapore stories are an important part of our national history and heritage. There are several ways the Government can help prevent them from withering away. It can subsidise half the printing cost of the books or buy a sizeable number of them to give away to libraries, learning institutions, community clubs, business associations and volunteer organisations.

The Government can also organise public talks on Singapore stories and present these stories in many formats, including video.

Albert Ng Ya Ken