Forum: Do more to mitigate any racism in schools

Singapore strives to build an inclusive community of people of different races, religions and languages living in harmony. Yet, I am appalled when I hear my classmates make xenophobic and racist remarks without thinking of the implications of what they say. Coming from a minority community, I sometimes feel left out, and it is not easy to bear such comments.

As a nation, Singapore needs to remain united to face challenges. Racism and xenophobia will hamper us if we want to be the next generation that keeps Singapore standing tall and robust.

Shravy Jindal, 14
Year 2 Integrated Programme

