Forum: Do more to help those in the farming industry

I refer to the Forum letter “Look into the plight of orchid nursery owners in Singapore” (Oct 18).

An as ex-MP at Nee Soon South where I had different types of farms in my ward, I am aware of the difficulties these farm operators face.

I recognise that, due to scarcity, there will always be competing uses for our land, and that the Government must be prudent with land allocation to maximise utility as well as revenue.

Nonetheless, it is crucial for the Government to understand that, left solely to market forces, certain local industries will inevitably cease to exist.

Take, for instance, food farms that lack the financial strength and incentives to outbid competitors from other sectors to secure land for their use.

Even within the industry, traditional farms find it challenging to outbid new high-tech farms with investor backing.

Policymakers must also consider that today’s farmers tend to be more educated and face higher opportunity costs when they choose farming over alternative careers. Very often, their decision to enter farming is not financially motivated; many opt to forgo lucrative jobs to preserve family legacies and contribute to industry growth.

If the financial challenges associated with running farms become excessively burdensome, it could discourage young people from entering the industry.

If Singapore wants to become a City in Nature and promote greenery, and food security under the 30 by 30 strategy, the Government must recognise that certain industries cannot be entirely subject to market forces.

Of course, we should not ringfence and subsidise these industries if they are unproductive, but policymakers need to acknowledge that focusing solely on the financial aspects of industries may lead farmers to weigh their own opportunity costs and opt for less challenging and more lucrative pursuits. When crafting policies, policymakers should also consider intangible, yet no less important, factors such as the sort of Singapore we want to leave behind for future generations, and identify industries for domestic growth, aligning with targets such as those outlined in the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Lee Bee Wah