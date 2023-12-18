Forum: Do more to help middle-income families that need provisional housing

The recent Assurance Package payout is reassuring in that the Government recognises all Singaporeans, regardless of income group, are impacted by the rising costs of living (All adult Singaporeans to receive Assurance Package cash payments in December, Nov 15).

While the lower-income benefited the most, middle-income Singaporeans also received a no less significant sum. This notion that the middle-income also require assistance should be extended to other critical areas like housing.

For instance, the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) can be further improved. As part of the enhanced Marriage and Parenthood Package, the PPHS helps to temporarily house families as they await the completion of their new flats.

PPHS provides affordable temporary housing options at a fixed monthly rate that typically ranges from $600 to $900 for a three-room HDB flat, depending on the location. The Government should be lauded for providing affordable temporary housing solutions for young couples and families.

In August 2021, however, the Government introduced a monthly household income ceiling of $7,000 as an eligibility criterion. This effectively locks out most middle-income Singaporeans from PPHS who have to rent from the open market where prices have risen in the past few years. Most of them would have to pay two to five times for a three-room equivalent compared to PPHS beneficiaries.

With no other government assistance to subsidise the cost of renting from the open market, it is likely that many middle-income Singaporeans would not qualify for PPHS and are priced out of the open market.

The Government should do more for middle-income families who are stuck in-between and left to fend for themselves, as in the case of temporary housing.

Benjamin Chin Seo Kiat