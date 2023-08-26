Forum: Do more to ensure safety of public transport systems

I read with concern the report about bomb threats in Singapore (Bomb threats at 18 locations, including Environment Building; police find no items of security concern, Aug 23).

The Prime Minister has also warned that Singapore is a prime target of terrorists.

Attacks on public transport systems in other countries show these systems are vulnerable.

Subway commuters in other countries have to go through metal detectors and their bags are inspected. In Singapore, regular checks and scanning are missing. Often there is no personnel at the security booth.

Too much reliance is placed on surveillance cameras. But these cannot prevent a potential terrorist from gaining access to MRT platforms and boarding the trains.

Encouraging commuters to report suspicious people and bags alone is not enough.

Enhanced security measures might cause a slight delay for commuters, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

Roger Poh