Forum: Do more to ensure employers comply with rules on maids' job scope

The news about a migrant domestic worker (MDW) who worked illegally in a bakery and had her fingers amputated after a serious injury is yet another heart-wrenching story that should not have happened (Boss jailed after maid loses fingers to bakery mincer, May 21).

The work permit regulatory conditions state that an MDW can work for only the employer at the residential address declared to the Ministry of Manpower, and can take on only domestic chores and caregiving duties, but there are many employers who blatantly flout the law.

In most instances, the MDW has to do as instructed or face the possibility of losing her job. Most, if not all, will reluctantly choose to obey.

The Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training regularly comes across such cases. MDWs told to perform chores beyond their scope of work and which can be risky in nature seek our help to speak to their employers.

During our intervention, some employers pleaded ignorance and agreed to withdraw their demands. Others relented, but only after we told them the matter would have to be reported to the authorities.

More should be done to ensure that employers stick to their obligations and responsibilities towards their MDWs to perform specified duties as agreed upon contractually, and in a safe environment.

Employment agencies should ensure employers understand this when going through the contract, and highlight the consequences of non-compliance.

Employment agencies should also brief the MDWs on their job scope and where to seek help if they are asked to perform jobs outside of the contract.

Lim Fang Sung

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast)