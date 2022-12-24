Forum: Do more to deter touts who take advantage of accident victims to jack up costs

I am a lawyer who handles road accident claims. Road touting has become a serious and, unfortunately, profitable business.

These touts swoop in right after an accident. They know which roads are the busiest and where accidents are more likely to occur.

Their offer of help comes with a few enticements. First, they will make things convenient and settle everything. Second, they have workshops and surveyors, sometimes unqualified ones, who are prepared to jack up repair costs for a bigger cut. And third, the car owners can get a complete makeover of their cars even for minor dents. At times, willing car owners are paid for playing along.

Indeed, where there’s honey, the bees will come. However, the cost to justice is paid by the accident victims, the insurance companies and car owners who pay car insurance premiums.

When such bogus claims rise, insurance payouts increase. Over time, premiums also rise. It’s a shared financial woe because of the acts of a few rogue freeloaders.

Most accident victims are also being exploited. These touts strike when victims are most vulnerable, right after a collision. They hijack from them what is most crucial: the victim’s autonomy. In turn, they offer them “peace of mind” in the guise of a rescuer, when what they are after is a lucrative payout.

I am sure that some are jailed for making these fraudulent claims. But a strong message of deterrence has not been sent, since cases appear to still be rampant.

I have clients who shared with me that they were led from the accident site to the workshops, then to a police post to lodge a report, and then made to sign documents without knowing their full content.

I feel that more has to be done in this area. And I hope this raises awareness for those who may be the next victims of such touts.

Michael Han Hean Juan