Forum: Do more to deter students from taking weapons to school

Some parents must be feeling disquiet about the issue of students taking weapons to school (Ex-ITE student admits role in knife attack in school, Oct 26).

Aside from the knife attack at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East in February, there were two other separate incidents this year.

One case involved a River Valley High School student allegedly killing a schoolmate with an axe and the other involved a secondary school student attacking his schoolmate with a metal rod (Student arrested for allegedly attacking schoolmate with metal rod, Oct 6).

All this makes me wonder if there are precautionary measures in place to prevent students from taking weapons to school.

To this end, most people will suggest that bag checks be done, but I believe that there are other safety and security policies that can be considered.

It is important for schools to warn students that they will face stern disciplinary action if caught in possession of weapons such as knives and rods in the school premises.

They must also be warned that any involvement in attacks with such weapons will result in them getting expelled from school, or facing police action.

While the Ministry of Education is dedicated to keeping our students and educators safe, it is imperative that the ministry works with stakeholders to enhance the safety and well-being of the young in the school environment.

Hence, it is good for teachers, parents and the police to hold periodic dialogue sessions to discuss topics of such a nature and find solutions to this and other behavioural problems.

This concerted effort will go a long way towards ensuring safety in our schools and in our communities.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng