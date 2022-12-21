Forum: Do more to curb excessive alcohol intake in Singapore

The harmful effects of smoking are well known (Singapore should ban cigarettes for those born after 2010, Dec 20), but let’s not forget another danger lurking among us – the excessive intake of alcohol.

I’ve not seen anyone getting into a car crash after smoking a few cigarettes, but consuming several alcoholic drinks at a party can immediately impair a person’s judgment.

Excessive alcohol consumption, according to the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has led to at least 140,000 deaths in the US from 2015 to 2019, shortening the lives of those who died by an average of 26 years.

The CDC defines binge drinking – the most common form of excessive drinking – as consuming four or more drinks during a single occasion for women, and five or more drinks during a single occasion for men. Heavy drinking is defined as consuming eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks per week for men.

Judging from the prevalence of alcohol at most social gatherings and how packed food and beverage establishments selling alcohol are, many people in Singapore drink a lot. Bars seem to be thriving post-Covid-19, and now alcohol can be delivered right to our homes.

Other than at restaurants and eateries, alcohol – unlike cigarettes – is openly displayed for sale at supermarkets and even foodcourts, and advertisements promoting alcohol are allowed, unlike cigarette adverts.

The CDC states that excessive alcohol use increases the risk of many harmful health conditions, such as injuries including those from motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings and burns; violence, including homicide, suicide and sexual assault; alcohol poisoning; miscarriage and stillbirth; development of chronic diseases and other serious problems including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems; and learning and memory problems.

While we stigmatise smoking – which is commendable – I suggest we take another look at alcohol and the role it plays in the lives of Singaporeans, especially during this festive period.

The same way of thinking that has led us to curb tobacco use should be applied to alcohol consumption too, before more harm is caused to our population.

Michael Loh Toon Seng (Dr)