Forum: Do more to allay fear of personal data breaches

There have been incidents reported of online breaches involving many people's personal data.

I often wonder how those who send the numerous unsolicited messages to my mobile number and e-mail address obtained my contact details without my knowledge or permission.

Thus, when I was asked to register for an account with my personal details in order to continue listening to a free online radio service, I hesitated. Would my personal data be secure, and for how long?

Such is the sense of insecurity in the cyberworld, where there are so many unknowns and where there may be loss of control for users.

With insecurity, there is indecision. With indecision, there is inaction, which would be detrimental to an increasingly digitally dependent economy.

Government agencies and industry players driving national digitalisation efforts need to do more to allay the concerns and fears of individuals and organisations.

Meanwhile, for peace of mind, I would be more inclined to listen to my old trusty radio.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang