Forum: Do more for the safety and health of platform workers

The Government’s recent announcement of a framework for formal representation and championing of the rights of platform workers (Platform workers in Singapore to get more bargaining power, better representation, July 14) is a significant step towards fostering a fair and equitable platform economy.

Coupled with the unveiling of the Platform Workers Work Injury Compensation Network (PWIN) (New network to develop work injury compensation policies for platform workers, Feb 3), it gives platform workers financial protection in case of work injury, improved retirement and housing adequacy, and enhanced representation.

As steps are taken to provide basic protection for platform workers, perhaps it is timely to also consider their safety and health aspects as part of the protection.

The recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers accepted by the Government established that platform workers should not be classified as employees. Traditional employees under a formal employment contract are covered under the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act, which requires stakeholders, including employers, to take reasonably practicable measures to ensure the safety and health of the employees.

Even with employers overseeing the safety and health of workers, there are WSH lapses; what more in the case of platform workers with no employers. Given that there are also health and safety hazards in platform work, the question is, who is now responsible to advise, ensure, and put in place measures to protect the health and safety of platform workers during their work?

Beyond the financial compensation that PWIN provides, we must also recognise the relationship between health and safety. For many, their platform work serves as the primary source of income, making them particularly vulnerable to long-term financial hardships if they cannot work due to injury.

Consequently, some workers may be compelled to push on despite injuries to make ends meet, putting themselves and others at further health and safety risks.

From an occupational health perspective, preserving the ability to work, and maintaining a level of functional capability to allow work to continue safely is critical. However, issues relating to medical rehabilitation post-injury to restore functional ability for work, and fitness to safely return to work, are not addressed or catered for. It remains unclear whose responsibility it is to ensure or provide access to such health services.

Alvin Tan Kian Wei (Dr)