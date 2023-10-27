Forum: Do more for civilians caught in Israel-Hamas war

I speak for a group of concerned Singaporean women who are of both local and international standing.

We are not an organised group, but individuals who feel we cannot just be bystanders as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens with a horrendous loss of innocent civilian lives, many of them children.

We strongly support President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in his recent expression of concern for the safety and welfare of the helpless civilians caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict (Protection of civilians, more aid needed to prevent catastrophe in Gaza: President Tharman, Oct 22).

We appeal to those who have the power and influence to do all they can to implement the following: an immediate ceasefire; the urgent protection of civilian lives and civilian infrastructure; unimpeded access to humanitarian aid; immediate access to water, food and electricity for civilians in Gaza; and renewed effort to forge the two-state solution that is the only hope for lasting peace in the region.

As President Tharman said in his remarks, the Israel-Palestine issues are complex but civilians, and especially children, should not have to pay the price when the politicians cannot or will not come to a just and lasting solution.

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)