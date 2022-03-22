Forum: Do IMH nurses need more support for their roles?

I refer to the article "5 weeks' jail for IMH nurse who slapped schizophrenic patient" (March 17)​​​​​.

No matter how difficult the work of Institute of Mental Health nurses is or how frustrated they are with a patient, no patient ought to be exposed to such reckless and inhumane behaviour by staff.

Are these nurses rotated on a daily basis, to minimise such abuse, and are they given sufficient support for their roles?

Is constant monitoring done to ensure that there is a right fit between nurses and patients?

Chan Whye Shiung