Forum: Do healthcare screening for other conditions too, not just cancer

I fully support Dr Desmond Wai's letter (Insurers should support cancer screening, July 13).

It is important for those aged 40 and above to screen themselves not only for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer, but also for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidaemia, especially when there is a family history of cancer, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

As a family physician, I also advise my patients with high cholesterol to screen the coronary arteries to detect early blockages, which can lead, if untreated, to angina and even heart attacks, which can potentially result in sudden death.

The call for everyone to have one or two family physicians is timely too. Some patients, however, doctor-hop to get insurance benefits.

Patients should preferably stay with one or, at the most, two familiar family physicians for good long-term care of their chronic illnesses.

The old adage on prevention being better than cure is certainly true.

This Chinese proverb is also interestingly true:

"The superior doctor prevents sickness;

The mediocre doctor attends to impending sickness;

The inferior doctor treats actual sickness."

Andrew Hock Beng Lim (Dr)