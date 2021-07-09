Forum: Do companies have the right to stop customers selling used products on online marketplaces?

I own a few Apple products and recently tried to sell away three items that I no longer need on several online marketplaces.

On Wednesday, I received a notice from Shopee that it had removed my Apple product listings due to legal pressure from Apple, because Apple has authorised only a few resellers in Singapore.

Can the authorities comment on the legality of such corporate tactics?

Companies do not have any rights to the products once they are sold to customers.

If consumers cannot resell their pre-owned products due to legal pressure from companies that want to protect their bottom line, then online platforms such as Carousell, Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree would cease to exist.

That may have detrimental multiplier effects on Singapore's digital innovation and economy.

Brandon Lee