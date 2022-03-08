Forum: Divert office demand to regional centres

While I agree with the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) chief planner Hwang Yu-Ning that Singapore's plans need to be flexible, I think URA should consider remote working and hybrid work arrangements as part of the economy of tomorrow (Flexibility vital for development plans: URA chief planner, March 2)

Can we really return to the status quo after the successes we had during the pandemic?

Singapore needs to decentralise more and allocate resources more equitably between the Central Business District and regional centres.

There are many challenges to this. One is an entrenched mindset that only the vibrant city centre can cater to the needs and demands of firms.

Yet, it is obvious the benefits would outweigh the cost in land-scarce Singapore.

There would be more flexibility in land use if office demand is diverted to regional centres.

Situating workplaces closer to home would also reduce peak hour commuting, making public transport journeys less stressful while reducing carbon emissions.

I suggest using void decks, which are under-utilised, to provide conducive work spaces closer to our dwellings.

Government agencies should work with one another and exercise flexibility in achieving shared goals that will benefit the community.

Tan Eng Kwang