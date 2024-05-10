Forum: Diverse skills and life experiences among teachers are valued

We thank Ms Vidhya Logendran for her feedback (Value the life experiences that mid-career people can bring to teaching, April 30).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) welcomes individuals with a strong passion for nurturing future generations of learners to join us. We value the diverse skills, perspectives and life experiences that mid-career entrants bring to the education service, and provide transition support to help them ease into their new role as teachers.

We assure mid-career officers that we adopt a holistic approach in assessing our teachers. Those who display the requisite competencies and readiness will be given opportunities to take on larger roles, regardless of their age and experience.

MOE will continue to work with our schools to provide a conducive environment where teachers with different skills, life experiences and talents can fulfil their calling as educators and help our students reach their full potential. We are in touch with Ms Logendran on her feedback.

Yin Tong

Divisional Director, HR Solutions and Capabilities

Ministry of Education