Forum: Distance-based road pricing a bad idea

I refer to the report “Time’s ripe to revamp COE system, start charging more for road use, say panellists at ST roundtable” (Dec 11).

Distance-based road pricing is a horrible idea. It penalises people who need to use a car and rewards those who don’t.

Say, I use the car to go to a nearby sports facility or a park, places that I can get to by walking, cycling or taking a bus. As I am not taxed heavily for travelling the short distance, I do not see a reason not to drive.

But for those who live far from their workplace, having a car makes a big difference.

Say, I live in Pasir Ris and drive to my workplace in Tuas. Although this saves me two hours of commuting daily, I would have to pay more under distance-based road pricing.

People should be charged more for using the car for short distances when there is public transport available or to get to destinations within walking distance. Those who have to travel a longer distance to work and have few transport choices should not pay more for choosing to drive their cars.

Low Beng Yew