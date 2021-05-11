Forum: Dissemination of facts needed to counter Covid-19 misconceptions

It is helpful that the Health Sciences Authority revealed that cases with serious side effects from the Covid-19 vaccination represented only 0.004 per cent of the more than 2.2 million doses administered from Dec 30, 2020, to April 18 (Serious adverse effects linked to Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore rare, May 7).

Only about a quarter of these cases involved anaphylactic reactions. It is noteworthy that there has been no death resulting from vaccination thus far.

The release of facts is necessary to counter fake news and misconceptions.

In my medical practice, I come across patients who refuse to be vaccinated and their reasons seem to be based on what they have read on the Internet.

Despite my clarifying the misconceptions, they remain unconvinced. It is thus helpful to remind Singaporeans not to circulate fake news or inaccurate views on the Internet without checking the facts.

Whatever their motivation - whether to be helpful to others, or even if it is based on ignorance and fear - the damage can be extensive.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)