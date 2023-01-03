Forum: Disqualify company directors who put workers’ safety at risk

It is concerning that Singapore ended 2022 with 46 workplace fatalities, which is the highest recorded since 2016. As we welcome 2023, I believe all that workers want for this year is a safer workplace (Tuas fire victim 46th workplace fatality in 2022, Jan 1).

The Workplace and Safety Health Act (WSHA) recognises that all stakeholders have a part to play in ensuring a safe working environment, and there are penalties for non-compliance.

However, one of the more important roles, if not the most important one, is played by those in the top management of companies. They can choose to focus on prioritising people over profits, and allocate financial and non-financial resources to the improvement of safety performance and culture. Or they can myopically choose to maximise earnings at the expense of workers’ health and safety.

Directors who blatantly disregard workplace safety should be disqualified from being company directors for up to five years if their companies are convicted of an offence under the WSHA.

Currently, under the Companies Act (CA), a director may be disqualified from his directorial position after being convicted of three or more offences for not filing the accounts or other required documents with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. Once a person is disqualified, he is not allowed to be a director or take part in the management of any local or foreign company during the period of disqualification unless he seeks permission from the High Court.

If administrative non-compliance under the CA warrants disqualification from directorial position, then intentional lapses under the WSHA should also be grounds for disqualification. It cannot be the case that lapses of directorial duties that are of an administrative nature are seen as more important than those related to protecting workers’ lives.

This would ensure that such directors are not allowed to set up new companies or manage other existing companies while continuing to disregard workplace safety.

Benjamin Ng C.K.