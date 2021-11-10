Forum: Dismayed that quarantine-free travel doesn't apply to PRs for entry into Australia

It was recently announced that fully vaccinated Singaporeans will be able to travel to parts of Australia and back without being quarantined (Quarantine-free travel between S'pore, Australia from Nov 21, Nov 1).

It is disappointing, though, that this will not apply to long-term residents here.

There is no such restriction for travellers entering Singapore from Australia under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

It is unfortunate that the arrangement is not a reciprocal one in this aspect.

I am a 70-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR) who is married to a Singaporean.

The Republic has been my home for more than 30 years.

Under the travel conditions, I will not be able to accompany my wife to visit our daughter who lives and works in Sydney, and whom we have not been able to see and hug for the past 22 months because of Covid-19 restrictions.

I believe there are others facing a similar situation, and hope something can be done.

Charles M. Pierron