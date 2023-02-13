Forum: Dismantle the stereotypes around JCs and polys

My mother once said to me: “Do whatever you want, as long as you do your best”. I am deeply grateful for my parents’ willingness to grant me freedom in my educational choices.

Their attitude is in contrast to that of my relatives, who made comments compelling me to go to a junior college (JC) as they deemed it the more successful route compared to going to a polytechnic.

I ended up taking the JC route, but I have many friends who chose the polytechnic route and, through interacting with them, I have grown to appreciate the nuances of a curriculum described as more hands-on and independent.

My polytechnic friends, though, have expressed admiration for the more multi-faceted education their JC counterparts received, such as the compulsory subject of General Paper.

I urge parents to allow their children to pursue their interests regardless of societal stereotypes (After O-level results, don’t choose JC or poly just to get into university, Jan 12).

I believe that passion is what drives the self-motivation required for students to excel in their studies. I also believe that giving young people the freedom to choose their educational pathways cultivates judicious decision-making, which will serve them well beyond school.

I hope that stereotypes about the quality of different educational institutions in Singapore will be dismantled, allowing families to be more objective in assessing the suitability of different pathways.

Dawn Goh Qing Ruey, 18