Forum: Discovery of rare fish indicates healthy ecosystems

A species of fish once thought extinct in Singapore was found last year among the mangroves at Pasir Ris Park (Rare fish discovered at Pasir Ris Park; species was first documented in 160-year-old painting, Feb 14).

This discovery makes me optimistic about the state of our environment and its biodiversity. This is a wonderful sign that Singapore’s ecosystems are still healthy despite our urban developments.

It means there is hope for other endangered or threatened species native to Singapore to come back from the brink and coexist with us.

If Singapore, a largely urban country, can conserve its natural biodiversity, animal species which are declining in other countries still have a fighting chance.

I am glad some animals, such as otters, are adapting to our environment. But their presence among us is also a reminder that they need our help to protect and conserve their homes.

I hope that more endangered species, or even creatures once thought to be extinct, will be found adapting to our ever-changing world and thriving.

Veronica Lynn Goonting, 16

Secondary 4