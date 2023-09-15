Forum: Discerning public is best defence against cybercrime and scams

We thank Mr Keith Wong for his suggestion (Harsher penalties needed against cyber criminals, Sept 7).

The Government has strengthened our laws to deal with persons who facilitate scam operations. In May, we introduced new offences in the Computer Misuse Act to deter the abuse of Singpass.

We also enhanced the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act to empower the police to act more effectively against money mules.

Owners of payment accounts and Singpass accounts may be held criminally liable if they let others use their accounts for criminal purposes, such as scams.

However, even as we step up enforcement and have the right penalties in place, the challenge is that most of the scammers are based overseas. They are also well-resourced and adept at using technology.

Where we can, the Singapore Police Force has been working with its overseas counterparts to exchange information and conduct joint operations against scam syndicates.

To prevent Singaporeans from falling prey to scams in the first place, the Government has put in place a suite of upstream measures.

These include working with telecommunication companies to block SMSes from unregistered sender IDs, and to block overseas calls that spoof local phone numbers, as well as working with banks to enhance fraud surveillance.

We have also been engaging businesses and online platforms to step up their safety measures.

Ultimately, however, the best defence against cybercrime and scams is a discerning public.

We urge the public to take the necessary steps to “ACT” against scams and protect themselves.

The steps are:

ADD security features, such as installing the ScamShield app;

CHECK for scam signs and verify with official sources, and be careful not to give away their personal or banking credentials, nor to download apps outside of official app stores; and

TELL the authorities, family and friends about scams.

For more information, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Ng Li Sa

Director/Policy Development Division

Ministry of Home Affairs

Multi-Layered Defence Strategy to Fight Scams