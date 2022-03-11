Forum: Disappointing that residential second-hand smoke concerns were not addressed

The recent initiatives announced towards a healthier Singapore are laudable (Budget debate: From July, smoking will be banned at more beaches, parks and gardens, March 7).

It was, however, disappointing that residential second-hand smoke concerns were not addressed as part of this plan, given that exposure to second-hand smoke is widespread and has been shown to have indisputable adverse effects on physical and mental health.

The principles of civil and human rights laws are firmly behind non-smokers - they have every right to enjoy their property and clean air without interference.

As there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, every exposure can be treated as "battery". It is therefore time that a law be introduced to tackle second-hand smoke drift in homes.

Having designated smoking points in residential areas has not lowered the number of complaints precisely because there is no legal requirement to use them. Few would voluntarily leave the comfort of home to smoke downstairs for the sake of others.

The number of cases of National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers being abused by people who committed smoking or littering offences has risen - and these are officers who have the authority to enforce laws.

With NEA's approach of placing the onus on non-smokers to engage their smoking neighbours without the full backing of the law, it is only to be expected that most will be ignored or, worse, abused.

Many ministers have spoken up recently about doing the right thing even if it comes at a cost - this is certainly one area in which the Government can demonstrate this principle at home.

Evelyn Yap