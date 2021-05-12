Forum: Disallow claim-based insurance and uphold principle of pooling risks

I refer to Straits Times invest editor Tan Ooi Boon's article "Can claim-based insurance lower healthcare costs?" (May 9).

I was chairman of the Health Insurance Task Force, convened in 2016 to address the issue of rising health insurance premiums.

I am pleased the task force's recommendations have been mostly implemented over the years.

However, I am dismayed that three insurance companies have implemented claim-based pricing that the task force had discussed and rejected.

Claim-based pricing is similar to the no-claim bonus commonly practised in motor insurance. Both are financial incentives for policyholders not to make a claim.

The task force rejected claim-based pricing as it was agreed that it is not right to incentivise policyholders to avoid seeking medical treatment for fear of a premium increase.

Untreated medical conditions may lead to more serious, and more costly, health issues later on.

Policyholders should make health-related decisions based on medical needs, not a fear of premium hikes.

Claim-based pricing is a pricing mechanism. It is not a product feature. Mr Tan seems to think policyholders can shop for claim-based pricing like shopping for motor insurance.

Unfortunately, older policyholders or people with pre-existing conditions cannot easily switch health insurance companies.

The root cause of rising health insurance premiums can be attributed to advancement in medical care, increased use of diagnostic testing and higher demand for medical procedures resulting from greater consumer health awareness.

Claim-based pricing is an expedient solution because it aims only to alter consumer behaviour - when in fact consumers may not have the necessary knowledge to exercise judgment - without addressing the root cause of rising medical cost.

It is also not viable in the long run, because it undermines the fundamental principle of insurance - that of pooling similar risks of a group of similar individuals.

My Integrated Shield Plan (IP) is with the insurance company that started the claim-based pricing in 2017.

I have not made a single claim since then, but my shield plan premium (not including the rider) increased by 43 per cent in 2018, 15 per cent last year, and would have increased by 52 per cent this year had I not switched to a restructured hospital plan.

My experience does not support the claim that claim-based pricing would benefit healthy policyholders.

Many diseases have no known causes. No matter how much we stay healthy, there is no assurance that we will not get sick. Isn't that why we buy health insurance?

When the annual premium keeps rising, it is legitimate to ask why. However, raising premiums is not the solution.

I am not advocating the so-called buffet syndrome but the pooling of risks for the benefit of society as a whole.

Having each individual bear his own claim cost is self-reliance, not insurance.

We need to address the underlying rising medical cost issue.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore should disallow claim-based pricing, to uphold the fundamental insurance principle for the viability of, and public trust in, the insurance industry.

The Ministry of Health should also disallow claim-based pricing before the practice stretches the MediShield Life system, as more vulnerable people may drop out of IPs if they cannot afford the premiums, and have to get onto the public system.

Mimi S. Ho

WRITER'S NOTE:

Ms Ho did not address the main purpose behind claim-based pricing - to discourage policyholders from seeking treatment at some private hospitals whose charges are substantially higher than other private hospitals.

Perhaps policyholders should question why this happens and how such additional costs are passed on to them.

They should also read the policy terms carefully because such policies are not meant to penalise those who are sick or make claims.

On the contrary, they seek to be fairer, by rewarding those who exercise prudence in choosing reasonable healthcare providers.

As a Forum writer aptly puts it: "Lower medical cost does not equal mediocre care."

Ultimately, it is up to customers themselves to decide what is fair, noting that premiums of all types of medical policies will continue to rise with age, with or without claims. If anything, this ongoing discussion has highlighted the importance of retirement planning, which remains an individual's responsibility, not the Government's.