Forum: Diners can clean the tables at eateries themselves

Ms Christine Kee said cleaners at eateries should wipe down tables after diners leave (Tables at eateries not being sufficiently cleaned, March 1).

An easy solution to this would be for diners to keep wet wipes on hand. These can be used to give the table a good wipe-down. I would much prefer using my own antibacterial wipes than have a cleaner wipe the table with a cloth that has already been used to wipe many tables.

Cleaners are busy enough at disposal stations ensuring that all the plates and cutlery are washed promptly so that stalls have enough clean crockery to serve up food.

Let's not trouble the cleaners to wipe the tables to our satisfaction. We can do this simple task ourselves.

Grace Tan Mui Gek