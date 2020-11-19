Forum: M1 mindful of silver generation's needs in digital environment

Ms Lorna Khoo Lock Nah (Digitalisation push not always in seniors' interest, Nov 9) and Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang (One-size-fits-all digital solutions pose challenges for the elderly, Nov 9) shared valid feedback on the importance of ensuring seniors remain active in this digital age.

To compete in today's increasingly digital environment, all businesses must tap the power of technology. While we strive for business success through digitalisation, we also ensure that seniors who may not be familiar with the latest technology do not get left behind in this evolving digital world.

At M1, we are making deliberate efforts to improve our services and cater to the needs of Singapore's silver generation. Nationwide pushes, such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Seniors Go Digital Programme, are also very helpful in helping seniors make the digital leap.

Like other organisations, we are also reducing our carbon footprint by using electronic bills. However, exceptions have been made for those aged 55 and above, who will continue to receive their bills in the mail unless they state otherwise.

At the end of the day, good customer service will be vital to help ensure that everyone, no matter their age, can transit smoothly into the digital world.

M1 is part of this journey to build an inclusive society, and we will continue to be there for all customers.

Stamford Low

Director

Customer Experience and Retail

M1