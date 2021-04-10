Forum: Digital IC still not accepted for many services

Recently, I terminated my cable TV service and returned the TV box to the service provider.

However, I was told by counter staff that I was not able to terminate my contract without my physical NRIC.

I showed them my digital Singpass identity card, but the staff said that they could not accept the digital IC as they have not been authorised to do so. I was told that it was not secure as the Singpass digital IC could be copied and relayed to another party.

I encountered the same problem when I applied for a new SIM card.

Singpass is secured by GovTech and certified by our National Certification Authority. Singpass is part of our Government's National Digital Identity initiative.

Yet, when applying for a new mobile line or when applying to terminate a contract at the telcos, a physical IC is still needed.

It does not help the National Digital Identity initiative when a physical IC is still required for essential services.

I went for my vaccination yesterday, and again my Singpass IC was not accepted. The registration staff wanted my physical IC as proof of identity.

It seems that even within government services and initiatives, the Singpass IC is not accepted.

All these certainly do not help the National Digital Identity drive.

Hefferich Tan