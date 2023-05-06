Forum: Digital copy of notification letter acceptable too

We thank Mr Nathaniel Cheong Jun Kang for his letter, “Why the need to print out a document just for it to be stamped?” (April 25).

The Ministry of Manpower is committed to digitalisation efforts to improve efficiency in operations and processes. Officers at our service centres accept both digital and printed copies of the notification letter produced by foreign workers for the registration of their work passes.

We have looked into Mr Cheong’s experience at our service centre. Our officer should have checked if a digital copy of the letter could have been sent to the migrant domestic worker’s mobile phone instead of providing her with a printed copy by default. We have reminded our officers about this.

Chew Ee Tien

Director, Customer Operations

Work Pass Division

Ministry of Manpower