Forum: Digital adoption too fast and furious?

There have been too many reports of scammers, hackings into the cryptocurrency system, unauthorised credit card transactions, and malware and Trojan horses embedded in apps and the Internet.

Is the world pushing too hard and too fast for digital transactions, even as it is still not able to contain hackers and scammers?

I think the answer is yes. All the codes that have been adopted by vendors will always be targeted by hackers, and firewalls are not 100 per cent foolproof.

Even with two-factor authentication, victims still fall into the traps set by scammers. The current digital transaction structure must be redeveloped, such as Web 3.0 with its decentralised Internet and connectivity based on peer-to-peer network connections.

There needs to be a more secure and better authentication method. If there’s no plan B, then perhaps it is better to go back to using hard cash.

Gabriel Ong