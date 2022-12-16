Forum: Difficult for sister with special needs to get GovCash payout at ATM

I received a letter from the Ministry of Finance informing me that my sister is entitled to a $700 payout via GovCash.

As my sister has severe Down syndrome, she does not have a bank account. In the past, we had no issue encashing the cheques given to her by the Government on her behalf. We just had to get a doctor’s certification and present it at the counter of UOB or DBS bank. We did not have to take her in her wheelchair to the bank, and family members were able to withdraw her benefits for her.

But the procedure for receiving cash via GovCash now requires us to take her to an OCBC ATM and have her face scanned for verification. This can be very challenging for people like my sister who have special needs, and their families.

Getting her out of the house is already a tedious task, and getting her face scanned at the ATM will definitely not be easy, as she would not be able to keep still.

We are even considering giving up on claiming the $700 payout, although it is quite a great sum to us, as she has no source of income and relies on the family to take care of her.

See Swee Tin