Forum: Differentiated approach needed for management of different wildlife species

We thank Forum writer Koh Shu Yang for the feedback (Better approach needed in dealing with wildlife incidents, Nov 15).

The National Parks Board (NParks) adopts a science- and community-based approach to wildlife management. NParks studies the population trends and distribution of various wildlife species across Singapore, and the findings of these studies guide the development of NParks’ wildlife management strategies.

NParks also consults local as well as wildlife experts to ensure that its strategies are in line with international practices and standards.

As pointed out by the writer, different management strategies are applied for different wildlife species. In determining the different approaches, our key considerations are the species’ threat to public safety and the welfare of the animal.

Other factors we consider include the species’ ecology and behaviour, as well as its impact on native biodiversity, habitats and the community.

Based on an assessment of these factors, a range of measures may be adopted, including public education, enforcement against illegal wildlife feeding, habitat modification to reduce food sources, and translocation of the animals away from urban areas.

Where necessary, NParks takes steps to safeguard public safety, such as putting up signage to advise the public on how to respond to wildlife sightings. NParks may also carry out direct population control where necessary, such as in the case of wild boars.

For otters, we engage the local residents in areas where otters have been sighted, educating them on the proper manner to respond to encounters with otters. We also work with home owners to mitigate otters’ access to private spaces through simple infrastructure alterations, such as meshing up gaps in gates.

For the estuarine crocodile sighted in Marina East Drive, NParks had first explored relocation and rehoming options. As there were no feasible options for relocation or rehoming, NParks had to make the difficult decision to humanely put the crocodile down in the interest of public safety. There have been historical reports of crocodile attacks in Singapore, some of which were fatal.

NParks will continue to monitor and carefully manage the populations of local wildlife species to safeguard public health and safety, and will continue to work closely with the community to promote safe and responsible human-wildlife encounters.

How Choon Beng

Director, Wildlife Management and Outreach

National Parks Board