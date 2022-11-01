Forum: Differentiate between types of physical discipline

A Sunday Times editorial cites a 2021 study that found that parents in Singapore commonly use physical punishment, and says that a socially advanced country like Singapore should do away with physical discipline by parents (Discipline the mind, not the body, Oct 30).

The editorial also cites evidence of deleterious long-term consequences of physical punishment that include adverse effects on mental health and delinquent or even criminal behaviour.

Before we generalise that all physical discipline is bad, we have to make distinctions between different forms of discipline.

The key is to distinguish between discipline and abusive physical punishment. If we classify all forms of physical punishment as bad, we will be disempowering parents from using methods that are appropriate for correcting children’s undesirable social behaviour, such as unruly behaviour in public.

For example, spanking, a physically non-injurious act intended to modify behaviour, should not be lumped together with forms of physical punishment which are clearly abusive and detrimental to both body and mind of a young child.

We must also consider the distinction between authoritative parenting and authoritarian parenting, which have different demands on children.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)