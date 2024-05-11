Forum: Different models explored to provide students with affordable and nutritious canteen food

We thank Ms Lai Wai Mun (Good to have students interacting with canteen stallholders, May 1) and Mr Ben Tan (Viable options needed to tackle shortage of canteen vendors, May 3) for their feedback regarding school canteen operations.

Most schools have multiple canteen stalls run by individual stallholders to provide various meal options for students, but from time to time, some schools may face challenges in recruiting stallholders, such as when stallholders retire.

Despite the relatively lower rental fee for school canteen stalls, stallholders also contend with rising operating costs, especially for food ingredients.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) is aware of these challenges and will continue to work with schools to address them. As Ms Lai pointed out, schools may allow stallholders and their household members to operate up to three canteen stalls, if they cannot find stallholders after repeated attempts. The three-stall guideline gives others a chance to run the canteen stalls.

MOE also regularly reviews school canteen pricing guidelines to ensure that stallholders can sustain their operations, while providing food that is affordable and meets students’ nutritional needs.

Apart from canteen stallholders, schools can have vending machines to provide more food options. Some students also choose to bring home-packed food.

Additionally, schools can implement other canteen operating models, such as working with a single operator to provide pre-ordered meals. These operators are required to promote environmental sustainability, such as using reusable cutlery.

For instance, in one school, pre-ordered meals are prepared in a central kitchen, packed in reusable bento boxes and delivered to the school. The empty boxes are then collected centrally for off-site washing.

MOE and schools will continue to explore different models that suit their needs, so that students can enjoy affordable meals that meet their nutritional needs in school.

Ong Chun Kiat

Divisional Director, Infrastructure and Facility Services

Ministry of Education