Forum: Different agencies should cooperate to make things happen

In his 2014 National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the story of how a discarded fishball stick was removed only after more than a day because parts of the walkway it was on came under different agencies.

I've found that this situation still happens, especially between the National Parks Board (NParks), the National Environment Agency (NEA) and town councils.

A group of us volunteers had wanted to hold a light-up at a garden in a park to celebrate National Day.

NParks agreed to supply a power source for the garden light-up. However, it was not economical to tap power from that source, which was a distance away. The cheapest alternative was to tap power from the nearby HDB block, just next to the garden.

However, the town council was reluctant to help, citing various obstacles including the bylaws.

This seemed to me to be just an excuse as void-deck functions have no issue tapping the power.

This is just an example of how different agencies can draw lines and not serve a common interest.

This is frustrating for volunteers who are trying to do something for the residents.

I suggest that for any situation, there must be a lead agency from which other agencies take cues from.

For example, for all matters regarding parks, NParks should be the lead agency, and others such as NEA and town councils should take the cue from it.

So if NParks wants to tap power or water from the nearest HDB point, then the town council must help to make it happen.

Public servants should serve the people by doing right by the people and for the people. Passing the buck, drawing lines and working in silos should not happen.

Yeow Hwee Ming