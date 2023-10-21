Forum: Did crocodile’s mere presence constitute a public safety risk?

Our family, with young children, has always cherished our weekend morning strolls through the serene expanse of our nature parks and encountering thriving wildlife such as wild boars, colugos, wild hens, monitor lizards and, occasionally, snakes.

We were excited to read about the saltwater crocodile on a beach in Marina East Drive but shocked at the National Parks Board’s (NParks) decision to euthanise it (Large crocodile spotted on Marina East beach will be put down for public safety: NParks, Oct 12).

Did the crocodile pose a threat to humans? Did its mere presence constitute a public safety risk? The rationale behind sacrificing a critically endangered species remains unconvincing to me.

As a community, we should embrace nature and its inhabitants. Despite our country’s size, we are blessed with remarkable biodiversity. Crocodiles, like all species, play an integral role in our ecosystem and should be safeguarded.

Instead of euthanising an animal, NParks should explore viable alternatives. Preserving this rare species should be our collective endeavour, reminding us of our duty to protect and preserve earth’s diverse life forms. Let us adopt a more compassionate approach, one that values the life of every living being, ensuring that future generations can marvel at these magnificent creatures in the wild.

Asogan Aravind Barathi (Dr)