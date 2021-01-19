Forum: Did communication delay cause more water wastage?

On Dec 14 last year, Mr Abu Mansor contacted national water agency PUB about a leaking pipe at the junction of Pandan Avenue and Pandan Road (Wastage: Leaking pipe not fixed, Jan 13).

PUB said its service crew investigated the matter when it received the feedback, but was unable to locate any pipe leak. The crew tried to contact Mr Mansor several times to find the precise location of the leak, but was unable to reach him (Building owners have to maintain service pipes, Jan 16).

Only on Jan 13 (I believe after Mr Mansor's Forum letter was published) did PUB contact him again. It then managed to get more information and the situation was rectified.

In this day and age, there are so many ways to contact a person if one really wants to.

Sadly, it is quite common these days to hear organisations or customer service departments use the "we tried to call you but were unable to reach you" line.

Low Suat Kheam