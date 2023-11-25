Forum: Dictionaries meant to support language learning

We refer to Mr Tan Teck Leng’s feedback about primary school students using e-dictionaries in their Chinese essays and examinations (Why let pupils use e-dictionaries?, Nov 17).

One of the learning objectives of the primary mother tongue language syllabus is to equip students with the skill to use tools such as dictionaries to read, check, and edit their written assignments.

This helps students become self-directed learners, who can take responsibility and make use of available resources to facilitate their own learning.

Our teachers guide students in this effort, to help them understand how these resources can support them in learning and using the Chinese language, while reminding them not to over-rely on such resources.

The Ministry of Education will continue to help students learn, appreciate, and become effective communicators in their mother tongue languages.

Heng Boey Hong

Director, Mother Tongue Languages Branch

Ministry of Education