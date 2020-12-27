Forum: Developers, builders need to uphold construction quality standards

The letter by Forum contributor Eveline Tu resonated strongly with my experience of buying a strata-titled property (Important to maintain quality control in construction sector, Dec 21).

The property I purchased, located in the east, received its temporary occupation permit (TOP) around late 2015.

The developer and main contractor are relatively established local companies. For some of their projects, both companies have also won accolades from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for build quality and design in recent years.

However, the experience on the ground was very different.

The property that I purchased achieved a BCA Conquas (Construction Quality Assessment System) score of more than or equal to 95, placing it in the 87th percentile ranking for construction quality that year.

This would suggest very good build quality. Yet, for such a young estate, it has had to contend with roof leaks on the building's top floor and at the basement carpark, electrical wiring problems requiring comprehensive rearrangement and repair, and structural defect issues, among other problems.

In the last 12 months, PUB and the Singapore Civil Defence Force have found that the estate's design and build do not comply with some requirements.

These are problems that originated right from the time the project was completed.

In such situations, how could the property be certified and approved by the same authorities to receive TOP and the subsequent Certificate of Statutory Completion (CSC)?

Issuing TOP and CSC to the estate transfers the problem to new owners, who did not have prior knowledge of such issues.

How can buyers be expected to do such qualified checks?

Even if the developer or contractor offers to remedy the situation, the solution is likely to be a temporary fix, with unknown future liability once the repairs start to fail.

New owners would likely have to spend money or use estate funds to seek redress through lawyers and other specialist consultants.

Does this indicate that there might be underlying issues in our residential developments and construction regulatory environment?

A thorough review needs to be conducted to ensure that developers and builders do not slack, pushing for maximum profit at the expense of unknowing buyers.

Mavis Loo Ting