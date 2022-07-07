Forum: Deterrence the only option with noisy neighbours

While the idea of nurturing a friendly neighbourhood is a virtue, the issue of noisy neighbours is about setting boundaries on bad behaviours and providing sufficient deterrence for a kampung spirit to exist in the first place (Dealing with noisy neighbours from hell, July 3; Nurture kampung spirit by being friendly to those living next to you, July 5).

Imagine, what if there was no deterrence against smoking or littering in public places?

Can we honestly believe we can nudge people to clear their plates after eating or educate errant cyclists to share footpaths?

We even had to ban chewing gum in order to stop bad behaviour.

So, I am puzzled that whenever the topic of noisy neighbours is discussed, we keep receiving advice to be friendly, as if doing that will naturally stop abusive neighbours.

Thus, unless we frame the issue of noisy neighbours as a public nuisance that requires imposing an appropriate deterrence to stop such bad behaviour, victims of such abusive neighbours will continue to suffer in silence.

Deterrence is in fact a necessary tool to ensure kampung spirit can be kept alive.

Quah Chin Kau