Forum: Determine best class size for learning

Mrs Julia Sng-Thng missed the point about the merits of smaller class sizes raised by Ms Dadina Wong Mee Ching (Several factors more important than class size, March 9).

It is true that the factors mentioned by Mrs Sng-Thng, including personal motivation and parental support, have an impact on a student's performance.

But they are not specific enough and do not address the issues associated with large class sizes.

A better argument against smaller class sizes would be to spell out the relative advantages of larger class sizes, such as economies of scale and using resources such as teachers and facilities more productively.

The Ministry of Education could perhaps review the many valid points raised by Ms Wong (as well as others), with a view to determining the best class size that will address, once and for all, these perennial issues that have been debated for decades.

The best class size is one that will, considering all the prevailing circumstances, meet the reasonable needs of students and parents cost-effectively and within budgetary limitations.

Teoh Woi Khon