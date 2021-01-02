Forum: Details matter when designing public transport infrastructure

Some areas in our public transport infrastructure fall short of expectations, from a human-centred design perspective (When public walkways, shelters fall short of expectations, Dec 28).

Human-centred design thinking requires designers and engineers to fundamentally consider how people will behave and react when using a facility, in relation to resolving functional requirements.

First, more consideration could be given to how outdoor commuter and pedestrian facilities function in wet weather.

I am certain many people have encountered leaky bus stop roofs or got wet from using walkway shelters that fall short of adequacy.

Pavements can become a source of pedestrians' ire when puddles gather in the rain because surfaces were not properly levelled off.

Even the choice of flooring matters for safe use in wet conditions.

Second, it is important to model commuter behaviour to create infrastructure that facilitates better flow of traffic.

Take the bus stop, for example. Considerations here include where commuters sit or stand while waiting; how benches, pillars and advertising panels get in the way of jostling crowds and hinder visibility; and how waiting commuters affect pedestrian and cyclist traffic along adjacent pavements.

A cookie-cutter approach for bus stop design may work for low-density areas, but more thought is necessary for busier locations such as beside MRT stations and in the Central Business District.

Lastly, consistency, clarity and simplicity of information across the public transport network is essential. This is mostly lacking within our MRT system.

For example, location maps at the same station have different cardinal orientations.

Also the digital displays in some newer North-South Line trains show MRT station schematics, with the station exits highlighted.

These look like complicated architectural blueprints and serve little purpose in the seven seconds they are shown.

These examples I have cited may seem like minor gripes or subtle inconveniences.

But if they are not addressed, it can lead to a substandard quality of public works being the norm.

Planners and designers need to go the extra mile by understanding commuters' needs and planning for great outcomes.

Gurmit Singh Kullar