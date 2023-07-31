Forum: Details and guidelines on wider use of Singapore flag to be released soon

We thank Mr Tiong Choon Hin for his feedback, “Remind residents of rules on hanging Singapore flag” (July 26).

The national flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience, and we encourage all Singaporeans to fly it with respect.

We share Mr Tiong’s views on the importance of educating the public on the proper display of the national flag, including working with town councils on this.

More details and guidelines on how Singaporeans can use the national flag in their daily lives will be released as part of the National Symbols Act.

This Act allows for a wider use of national symbols by Singaporeans to express national pride and solidarity, and will replace the existing Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act that Mr Tiong mentioned.

We will be putting out public education materials on this soon, which will include infographics for town councils to share with residents.

Jill Wong

Senior Director, Resilience and Engagement Division,

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth