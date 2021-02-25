Forum: Design makes reading The Straits Times a pleasure

I love newspapers. Not the clever digital adaptations but the traditional paper versions.

Every morning involves a ceremony, no matter how brief, at the kitchen counter: breakfast and The Straits Times. An even slightly late arrival (unusual) will prompt an anxious phone call to the weary newspaper vendor who sighs and reassures us it is on its way.

It was only on Tuesday morning, reading the obituary for Straits Times art editor Peter Williams that I realised how much the font and the layout facilitate the pleasure of reading the news in the physical paper.

A belated thank you to Mr Williams and his team. I now see and mindfully appreciate how the important foundation that is your work underpins The Straits Times.

Suditi Stanley